Child dies after apartment fire in Grand Crossing

A child died Sunday afternoon after she was pulled from an extra-alarm fire in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.Early Sunday, Firefighters battled the 2-11 alarm fire in a three-story apartment building in the 1400-block of East 67th Place.The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, but later pronounced dead, according to the Chicago Fire Department.A Chicago firefighter was also transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition after suffering from overheating and a 29-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.It is not known what caused the fire.