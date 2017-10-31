Cicero police kick down door to rescue boy from house fire

Police kicked in the front door of a home early Tuesday morning to rescue an 11-year-old boy from a house fire in west suburban Cicero.Officers were the first to respond to a report of a structure fire in the 5100-block of West 29th Place around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, the building was completely engulfed by flames, Cicero Spokesperson Ray Hanania said.Police found a woman out front, screaming that her son was still inside. Three officers kicked down the door and found the child on the floor in the front room, Hanania said. They brought him outside and performed CPR on him until an ambulance arrivedHe and his mother were rushed to Loyola University Medical Center, where they were listed in serious condition due to smoke inhalation, Hanania said.The fire spread from the main building to a building directly west. Both structures were seriously damaged. Fifteen other residents were displaced, Hanania said. They were taken to the Cicero Public Safety Building, where officials will help them find a place to stay.