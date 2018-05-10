COMMUNITY & EVENTS

21st 'Race for the Cure' breast cancer fundraising run takes place Sunday

More than 1,000 women in Chicago die every year from breast cancer and a big event this weekend is trying to change that. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than 1,000 women in Chicago die every year from breast cancer and a big event this weekend is trying to change that. Komen Chicago's 21st annual Mother's Day "Race for the Cure" happens Sunday.

Sergeant Melinda Linas, a breast cancer survivor and Lieutenant Jessica Jones, who's currently battling breast cancer were joined by Race for the Cure chair Mika Stambough at ABC7 studios to talk about Sunday's 'Race for the Cure.'

Race for the Cure
Montrose Harbor
Sunday, May 13
Survivor Parade begins at 8:30 a.m.

5K Race kicks off at 9 a.m.
$40 registration fee
For more information go HERE
