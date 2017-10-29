30,000 runners at the MB Chicago Hot Chocolate 15K/5K

CHICAGO (WLS) --Runners are racing to the finish line with the promise of hot chocolate and goodies at the MB Chicago Hot Chocolate 15K/5K. As many as 30,000 people are running through the streets of Chicago starting at 7:30 a.m. in Grant Park. Finishers are treated to goody bags, a mug of hot chocolate, and treats on top of a huge celebration. More than 4,000 pounds of melted chocolate are prepared for each race. There are even "sweet stations" on the course that provide delicious mid-race snacks. This is the race's 10th year in Chicago, which started with the inaugural Hot Chocolate race in 2008.
This year the race is benefiting the Make-A-Wish foundation which gives children with critical illnesses their heart's desire. Throughout the years, the Hot Chocolate Race series has raised more than $1 million for the event's charity partners. Steve Ginsburg, the CEO of RAM Racing, and Avery DeGroh, who received a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, joined ABC 7 live in Grant Park to talk about the race.
MB Financial Chicago Hot Chocolate 15K/5K
Date: October 29, 2017
Address:Grant Park
You can still donate to Make-A-Wish through the Hot Chocolate website https://www.hotchocolate15k.com/chicago