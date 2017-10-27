4 Star Chicagoan: Howard Sandifer, Chicago West Community Music Center

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan is inspiring more and more students to pick up instruments and pursue their creative passions. Howard Sandifer is the Executive Director and Founder of the Chicago West Community Music Center. He began a music program with his wife from their kitchen table almost 20 years ago.
Since then, the program has expanded and now teaches music education at The Golden Dome in Garfield Park to over 800 Chicago students a year. The students participate in several programs and even play around the world.
More on Chicago West Community Music Center: http://cwcmc.squarespace.com
