  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Police deliver update on Las Vegas mass shooting... NOW
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 Star Chicagoan: Larry Roberts teaches inmates to cut hair

EMBED </>More Videos

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan made history by opening the first ever Barber College inside Cook County Jail. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
This week's 4 Star Chicagoan made history by opening the first ever Barber College inside Cook County Jail. Larry Roberts is teaching inmates a trade that will help them build a career once released.

Larry started cutting hair at the age of 13 in his parent's basement. After completing Barber College, at the age of 18, he opened the first Larry's Barber Shop. Larry relocated his barber shop to the south side of Chicago to provide a quality location and services in an under-served community. In 2004, Larry opened his first barber college in Chicago, and then went on to open 2 more locations.

Larry and his team then made history by opening the first barber college inside Cook County Department of Corrections. This was the first if its kind and many did not believe that it would work. The barber college inside Cook County Jail does not receive any monetary compensation, so Larry decided to start a non-profit foundation that provides resources and finances for the Jail program and this college. He takes his services to Cook County jail for free, where he offers training to inmates, so they have a trade once released.

For more information on Larry's Barber College, visit larrysbarbercollege.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventscook county jailChicagoLoop
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Columbus Day Parade will be LIVE on ABC 7 Monday
2 Minute Warning: Patti Stanger
Security for Chicago Marathon increased in wake of Las Vegas shooting
Real Men Wear Pink campaign raises money for breast cancer research
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Deal reached to repeal Cook County soda tax, commissioner says
Cubs announce starting lineup for NLDS Game 1
Man makes beach rescue, gets stuck with huge hospital bill
Proposed 2018 budget would raise fares, cut service on Metra lines
Police: Dog on highway didn't want to leave dead dog's side
Police on scene of South Side domestic disturbance
'Please mommy, stop!': Boy burned to death in bathtub, police say
Small plane makes emergency landing in corn field near Aurora Airport
Show More
Las Vegas shooting probe examines possible bombing plan
Moscow faces 130 fake bomb calls, evacuates 100,000 people
College student arrested after bringing weapons on campus
Reporter targeted by Newton apologizes for offensive tweets
Fort Bragg soldiers help with gender reveal for fallen hero
More News
Top Video
Greek street food in far western suburbs
Real Men Wear Pink campaign raises money for breast cancer research
Cubs announce starting lineup for NLDS Game 1
Las Vegas shooting probe examines possible bombing plan
More Video