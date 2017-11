Creative Director of Missoni, Angela Missoni, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about the iconic luxury fashion brand.Her parents, Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, founded the label in 1953.Angela Missoni recently celebrated 20 years as Creative Director at the family owned business.To celebrate Angela's 20 years as Creative Director, a special archive collection was created for Neiman Marcus. The special collection is available now at Neiman Marcus on Michigan Avenue.