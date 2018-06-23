COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Annual Chicago Cares Serve-a-thon kicking off in Daley Plaza

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of volunteers across Chicago are on a mission Saturday to help those in need. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of volunteers across Chicago are on a mission Saturday to help those in need as part of the Chicago Cares 25th Annual Serve-a-thon.

Chicago Cares is hoping to sign up 5,000 volunteers for Saturday's event. They will work together to serve communities in need throughout the city. They will be painting, planting, cleaning and doing light construction and other work at across the city, including at 14 CPS high schools.

"Our neighborhood high schools, as you know in a system of choice, often get forgotten, so for us to lift up these neighborhoods schools, their stories, the unique kind of assets that they have and for the volunteers to be able to see that is a really incredible experience," said Chicago Cares CEO Jenne Myers.

Organizers say the other good part of it is you get people from different communities getting out and meeting each other.

An opening ceremony will be held at Daley Plaza before volunteers will be bused out to different sites before coming back to Daley Plaza for a celebration.

For more information, visit www.chicagocares.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvolunteerismchicago public schoolscpsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Local siblings cross America to raise awareness of intellectual and developmental disabilities
Des Plaines WWII veteran made knight of French Legion of Honor
Jim Gibbons 5K Run & 3K Walk raises $100K
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man charged in fatal River North crash
5 wounded, including 15-year-old boy, in Bronzeville shooting
Ohio police officer fired after pulling over daughter's boyfriend
Floating water park on Lake Michigan opens for summer on Saturday
Girl, 14, reported missing from Logan Square
Jackie Wilson released from prison after 36 years after conviction overturned
Police: 2 children critical after driver blows red light in Bronzeville
Fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio's sons deliver game ball at White Sox game
Show More
Woman dies after being hit by CTA Red Line train on South Side
Troubleshooting: Sending money through apps
Local siblings cross America to raise awareness of intellectual and developmental disabilities
Japanese worker's pay docked for repeatedly leaving desk early
More News