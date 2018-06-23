Annual Chicago Cares Serve-a-thon kicking off in Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (WLS) --Thousands of volunteers across Chicago are on a mission Saturday to help those in need as part of the Chicago Cares 25th Annual Serve-a-thon.
Chicago Cares is hoping to sign up 5,000 volunteers for Saturday's event. They will work together to serve communities in need throughout the city. They will be painting, planting, cleaning and doing light construction and other work at across the city, including at 14 CPS high schools.
"Our neighborhood high schools, as you know in a system of choice, often get forgotten, so for us to lift up these neighborhoods schools, their stories, the unique kind of assets that they have and for the volunteers to be able to see that is a really incredible experience," said Chicago Cares CEO Jenne Myers.
Organizers say the other good part of it is you get people from different communities getting out and meeting each other.
An opening ceremony will be held at Daley Plaza before volunteers will be bused out to different sites before coming back to Daley Plaza for a celebration.
For more information, visit www.chicagocares.org.