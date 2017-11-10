BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

The magic of the holidays, Chicago style, is captured for viewers around the country with musical performances, belovedcharacters, and dazzling fireworks, as more than a million twinkling Michigan Avenue lights set the stage for the LIVE broadcast of the spectacular, Saturday, November 18 from 6-7:00 p.m. on ABC7's main channel and 7.2 digital channel. The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will also be streamed LIVE on theand. The festivities will also be available on-demand at abc7chicago.com. Encore broadcasts will air Saturday, December 2, from 4-5 pm; Saturday, December 9 from 11pm-12 am; Sunday, December 10 from 1-2:00 pm on ABC 7 Chicago.The hour-long special, showcasing the country's largest evening holiday celebration, will be co-hosted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchors Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky. ABC 7's Janet Davies will spotlight a couple of acts in the procession including Broadway In Chicago's fun new musical,and ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Terrell Brown will capture the magic from the street.This is the 26th anniversary of the sparkling Lights Festival and the 12th consecutive year this much anticipated tradition will be broadcast to Chicago audiences on ABC 7, the most watched television station in the city. Throughout the holiday season, the special will also be watched and enjoyed by a national audience, via syndication. Broadcast times are available in local listings.In the first official parade of the holidays,, escorted by the lovely, illuminates over one million lights on 200 trees along "The Magnificent Mile," one of the grandest avenues in the world. (Mickey Mouse has served as the Grand Marshal for the past 25 years; this is the ninth time Minnie Mouse will join him.) Appearing on an awe-inspiring float, the world's most famous couple will lead the way for more than 40 breathtaking floats, helium-filled balloons, including the larger than life Hubert the Lion; classic characters from theincluding Woody and Jessie from Toy Story; six lively marching bands from across the country and musical performances by top artists.Viewers will be treated to a lively performance by the cast of Broadway In Chicago's musical comedy. The spotlight will also shine on performances by the popular Indie band sensation,; seasoned, Disney's newest country music sensation, The Voice finalist, singer-songwriter, jazz singer, and American singer, one of the stars of the, will also be making a special appearance this year.Members of the ABC 7 Eyewitness News team-- featuringwill be spreading good cheer as they ride atop ABC 7 Chicago's whimsical float during the parade.The live broadcast's grand finale will light up the sky (and children's hearts) with a dazzling fireworks display over the Chicago River, just as Santa makes his exciting arrival on the scene, as he waves from a beautiful and magical float!