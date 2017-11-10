  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
MAGNIFICENT MILE LIGHTS FESTIVAL

BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The magic of the holidays, Chicago style, is captured for viewers around the country with musical performances, beloved Walt Disney World characters, and dazzling fireworks, as more than a million twinkling Michigan Avenue lights set the stage for the LIVE broadcast of the spectacular BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, Saturday, November 18 from 6-7:00 p.m. on ABC7's main channel and 7.2 digital channel. The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will also be streamed LIVE on the ABC 7 Chicago News app and abc7chicago.com. The festivities will also be available on-demand at abc7chicago.com. Encore broadcasts will air Saturday, December 2, from 4-5 pm; Saturday, December 9 from 11pm-12 am; Sunday, December 10 from 1-2:00 pm on ABC 7 Chicago.

The hour-long special, showcasing the country's largest evening holiday celebration, will be co-hosted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchors Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky. ABC 7's Janet Davies will spotlight a couple of acts in the procession including Broadway In Chicago's fun new musical, Escape to Margaritaville and ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Terrell Brown will capture the magic from the street.

This is the 26th anniversary of the sparkling Lights Festival and the 12th consecutive year this much anticipated tradition will be broadcast to Chicago audiences on ABC 7, the most watched television station in the city. Throughout the holiday season, the special will also be watched and enjoyed by a national audience, via syndication. Broadcast times are available in local listings.

In the first official parade of the holidays, Grand Marshal Mickey Mouse, escorted by the lovely Minnie Mouse, illuminates over one million lights on 200 trees along "The Magnificent Mile," one of the grandest avenues in the world. (Mickey Mouse has served as the Grand Marshal for the past 25 years; this is the ninth time Minnie Mouse will join him.) Appearing on an awe-inspiring float, the world's most famous couple will lead the way for more than 40 breathtaking floats, helium-filled balloons, including the larger than life Hubert the Lion; classic characters from the Walt Disney World Resort including Woody and Jessie from Toy Story; six lively marching bands from across the country and musical performances by top artists.

Viewers will be treated to a lively performance by the cast of Broadway In Chicago's musical comedy ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE. The spotlight will also shine on performances by the popular Indie band sensation, Echosmith; seasoned American Idol winner Taylor Hicks, Disney's newest country music sensation Temecula Road, The Voice finalist Billy Gilman, singer-songwriter Alec Joseph, jazz singer Shemekia Copeland, and American singer Melinda Doolittle. Asher Angel, one of the stars of the Disney Channel series "Andi Mack", will also be making a special appearance this year.

Members of the ABC 7 Eyewitness News team-- featuring Rob Elgas, Mark Giangreco, Judy Hsu, Larry Mowry, Phil Schwarz, Cheryl Scott and Ji Suk Yi will be spreading good cheer as they ride atop ABC 7 Chicago's whimsical float during the parade.

The live broadcast's grand finale will light up the sky (and children's hearts) with a dazzling fireworks display over the Chicago River, just as Santa makes his exciting arrival on the scene, as he waves from a beautiful and magical float!

Related Topics:
community-eventsMagnificent Mile Lights Festivallights festivallights-festivalMichigan Avenue
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MAGNIFICENT MILE LIGHTS FESTIVAL
The Subaru Magical Holiday Sweepstakes
BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off holidays
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
More Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Historic vehicles on display for Veterans Day in Orland Park
Long-forgotten memorial to fallen soldiers to be restored, relocated
West Point Glee Club stage flash mob at O'Hare Airport
Angela Missoni stops by WCL
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Louis C.K. says sexual misconduct accusations are true
Father speaks after allergic son dies; pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
'Star-Spangled Banner' is racist, must be replaced, California NAACP says
Woman sentenced in fiance's drowning death; admits to pulling plug from his kayak
Cars damaged during South Loop repaving project
Show More
PHOTOS: Dogs rescued from 'house of horrors' ready for adoption
Family's hilarious obit honors life man actually lived
Man jumps from overpass after chase with kids in car, wanted in rape case, police say
Diner adding gratuities to kids' bills
Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty in child sex assault case
More News
Photos
Police: Man wearing Santa hat stole packages in Countryside
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
More Photos