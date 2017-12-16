COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Celebrating cultures with Christmas trees

The Museum of Science and Industry is celebrating the holiday season by looking at the world?s many cultures. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Museum of Science and Industry is celebrating the holiday season by looking at the world's many cultures. It's the 75th anniversary for Christmas Around the World.

The event features Christmas trees decorated with cultural items from more than 50 countries around the globe.

There is also a breathtaking Holidays of Light display, showcasing Chinese New Year, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, St. Lucia Day, Ramadan and other holidays of enlightenment.

The fun continues with live musical performances and holiday crafts through January 7, 2018. Shaheen Khan from Lows to Luxe showed us around the displays live from the Museum of Science and Industry.

Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago's (MSI) 75th Anniversary of Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibits

Now through January 7th
Extended holiday hours are 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Closed on Christmas day

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on New Year's Day
Address: Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, 60637
Admission: $18 for adults; $11 for children
Visit the Museum of Science and Industry before January 7th to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light

For more information, please visit msichicago.org.
