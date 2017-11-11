Chicago area marks Veterans Day

Soldier Field was packed with soldiers and their families Saturday, to honor them for their sacrifices to our country.Many of the soldiers traveled from far and wide for the Veterans Day ceremony.It's a fitting spot to honor our nation's heroes, in the very stadium named to pay tribute to the brave men lost in World War I. So fitting, that Navy veteran Elias Acevedo flew all the way from Texas to be here."I'm a vet proud vet born and raised in Chicago, but I've been in Texas I couldn't miss this, coming back," Acevedo said.Local leaders spoke not just about paying tribute to our vets, but also about how to make things easier for them once they return back home.Mayor Rahm Emanuel took the opportunity to remind the veterans why they put their lives on the line for their country."Never again in the city of Chicago will a veteran call Lower Wacker home," Emanuel said.Saturday's keynote address was delivered by the honorable Ryan D. McCarthy. He's the acting Secretary of the Army and a Glenview native.Vice President Mike Pence marked Veterans Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery.Pence also addressed a crowd of veterans, military leaders and their families gathered at the monument.Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, helped volunteers to clean the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.Representatives from several military organizations gathered in northwest Indiana Saturday to observe Veterans Day.The event took place at Veterans Memorial Park in Hobart. Speakers thanked veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice, and local students shared essays about America's gifts to their generation.