Chicago celebrates International Women's Day

Women will march and rally at the Thompson Center in the Loop Thursday to celebrate International Women's Day in Chicago. The event starts at 4 p.m. and will focus on jobs and respect for women in the workplace.Women have made major gains in the last decade with a presidential candidate, world leaders and CEO's. But there is still progress to be made.Meanwhile, empowering events are happening all over the city Thursday.McDonalds is flipping for International Women's Day. The iconic golden arches were turned upside down at the Western and Armitage location. The "W" recognizing extraordinary contributions of women and many are standing proud."We run the world so this is a great time to be alive," said 1871 attendee Alexandra Stewart.At 1871 in Chicago, where entrepreneurs in technology are being nurtured, the celebration is in full swing. Thursday, the hub recognized the achievements of women with speakers, workshops and panels."I've noticed a lot more women connecting with one another basically trying to help lift each other up," said Kat Rokhlin at 1871. "So I've seen a lot of that helping one another, lifting each other up in order to push the narrative forward."In the era of #MeToo and Time's Up, International Women's Day has more urgency and many women said they're more confident than ever."So many women are speaking up and out about things that matter to them not just about-- yes absolutely about getting a higher salary or things like that-- but also just getting more respect day to day, having a voice when they didn't before and that's very, very exciting," said Vanessa Yeh at 1871.