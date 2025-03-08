International Women's Day march, events held across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday is International Women's Day.

There were rallies and marches in cities around the world, including Chicago.

The Chicago march began at Daley Plaza then continued to Trump Tower.

Speakers in Chicago addressed issues including reproductive rights, economic justice and gender-based violence.

There was also a focus on women's health Saturday on the West Side.

The Humboldt Park Wellness Center provided health screenings such as mammograms, blood pressure and glucose testing and pregnancy tests.

The center also honored the power of women in healthcare and wellness.

International Women's Day is a global celebration - and a call to action - marked by demonstrations, mostly of women, around the world, ranging from combative protests to charity runs. Some celebrate the economic, social and political achievements of women, while others urge governments to guarantee equal pay, access to health care, justice for victims of gender-based violence and education for girls.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day is commemorated in different ways and to varying degrees in places around the world. Protests are often political - and at times violent - rooted in women's efforts to improve their rights as workers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

