COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicago marks Veterans Day

EMBED </>More Videos

The men and women who served our country past and present will be honored across country Saturday, including here in Chicago. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Soldier Field was packed with soldiers and their families Saturday, to honor them for their sacrifices to our country.

Many of the soldiers traveled from far and wide for the Veteran's Day ceremony.

It's a fitting spot to honor our nation's heroes, in the very stadium named to pay tribute to the brave men lost in World War I. So fitting, that Navy veteran Elias Acevedo flew all the way from Texas to be here.

"I'm a vet proud vet born and raised in Chicago, but I've been in Texas I couldn't miss this, coming back," Acevedo said.

Local leaders spoke not just about paying tribute to our vets, but also about how to make things easier for them once they return back home.

"Never again in the city of Chicago will a veteran call Lower Wacker home," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Reminding these veterans exactly why they put their lives on the line for their country.

Saturday's keynote address was delivered by the honorable Ryan D. McCarthy. He's the acting Secretary of the Army and a Glenview native.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventssoldier fieldveterans dayveteranveteransChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Illinois dentists offer free care to military veterans
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Neighborhood Toy Store Day
Hunger Resource Network Community Outreach Day
Free turkeys to be given to Chicagoans in need
Rags of Honor provides jobs, services for veterans
More Community & Events
Top Stories
7 people wounded to start weekend gun violence in Chicago
VIDEO: Fight erupts at McDonald's drive-thru over chicken nuggets
Police: Robber stole cellphones while riding bicycle in the Loop
Female jail guards suing over detainee sexual harassment
George Takei accused of groping struggling model in 1980s
Police: Driver charged with DUI after car struck by Pink Line train in Cicero
Trump believes Putin is 'very insulted' by election questions
Teachers come to aid of student after pencil punctures his artery
Show More
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Homeless man returns missing $10K check to owner
Neighborhood Toy Store Day
Hunger Resource Network Community Outreach Day
More News
Top Video
Neighborhood Toy Store Day
Hunger Resource Network Community Outreach Day
Weekend Watch: Illinois legislative inspector general
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video