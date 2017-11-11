Chicago marks Veterans Day

Soldier Field was packed with soldiers and their families Saturday, to honor them for their sacrifices to our country.Many of the soldiers traveled from far and wide for the Veteran's Day ceremony.It's a fitting spot to honor our nation's heroes, in the very stadium named to pay tribute to the brave men lost in World War I. So fitting, that Navy veteran Elias Acevedo flew all the way from Texas to be here."I'm a vet proud vet born and raised in Chicago, but I've been in Texas I couldn't miss this, coming back," Acevedo said.Local leaders spoke not just about paying tribute to our vets, but also about how to make things easier for them once they return back home."Never again in the city of Chicago will a veteran call Lower Wacker home," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel.Reminding these veterans exactly why they put their lives on the line for their country.Saturday's keynote address was delivered by the honorable Ryan D. McCarthy. He's the acting Secretary of the Army and a Glenview native.