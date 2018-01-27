Chicago Park District holds third annual Teen Opportunity Fair

Hundreds of Chicago students began thinking about their futures Saturday with the help of the Chicago Park Department.The Park Department held its third annual Teen Opportunity Fair at Malcolm X College for teens between the ages of 13 and 19.Attendees had the chance to learn about jobs and internships, hear from guest speakers, and learn about positions on the spot.Organizers said they hope to expose kids to companies, exhibits and education they might otherwise miss, free of charge."We actually have compiled at least nine or ten individual organizations and companies that are having you fill out applications here today," said Chicago Park District representative Art Richardson. "Some interviews will take place here today, some jobs will be issued here today."Approximately 1,500 teens attended the event last year. Organizers said they hope to reach that number again."We are offering kids an opportunity to find out not only what we are doing at the Park District to keep them safe, but employment opportunities," said Richardson. "Once they get a job, we got individuals here who can help them manage their money.""I actually work with kids right now, but I think the Park District will give me a different experience," said student Jenaya Lemon.The Park District plans to hold another fair February 3 at Kennedy King College and a final event on February 10 at Truman College.