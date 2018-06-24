Chicago Pride Parade to step off on North Side Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Hundreds of thousands of people will show their Pride Sunday on Chicago's North Side.
About a million are expected to attend the 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade. The parade will feature 150 floats, decorated vehicles, performance groups, and more all celebrating the LGBTQ Community. This year's theme is "Remember the Past, Create the Future"
There will also be a large security presence and large crowd watching, so you are encouraged to come early and stake your spot. Streets will be blocked and parking will be restricted around the route.
It kicks off at noon at the intersection of Broadway and Montrose Avenue. It will head south on Broadway, then south on Halsted Street, then east on Belmont Avenue and south Broadway and finally east on Diversey Avenue to Cannon Drive.
Local businesses are looking forward to a busy day.
"Be safe and smart and have fun. You know, Pride is, especially lately, has been such a great example of the gay and straight communities coming together to celebrate something and we just ask that people stay hydrated and be smart and safe and know their limits with having some drinks and just try to have a good time," said Hayley Holder of Replay Bar.
Public transportation is highly recommended and the CTA is providing extra bus and train service for the parade as well.
You can watch highlights of the Pride Parade from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on ABC7.