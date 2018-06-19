  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Clothing drive aims to help homeless in Chicago, Louisville

Victorious1 Heart and Soul Foundation will be collecting clothes and supplies for homeless people in Chicago and Kentucky. (WLS)

A Chicago nonprofit will be holding a clothing and supply drive to help the homeless.

Victorious1 Heart and Soul Foundation will be collecting clothes, as well as toiletries such as body wash, body lotion, deodorant, razors, toothpaste and mouthwash items plus home essentials like over the counter meds, first aid supplies, laundry detergent, bath towels, washcloths and new men's underwear.

The drive will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 23 at Jones Auto, 267 E. 150th St. in Harvey.

Donated will be taken to Franciscan House of Mary and Joseph in Chicago. On July 20, the group will also take donations to Louisville Rescue Misson in Kentucky.

Victoria Mack, founder of Victorious1 Heart and Soul Foundation, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the drive and her organization.

For more information, visit: http://www.victorious1heartandsoul.org/
