LAQUAN MCDONALD

Community gathers to mark anniversary of Laquan McDonald's death

Activists gathered outside Chicago Police Headquarters Thursday to demand justice in the case of Laquan McDonald. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three years after Laquan McDonald was shot and killed by Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, a crowd gathered outside Chicago Police Department Headquarters Thursday to remember him - and demand justice.

"We're here to honor Laquan McDonald and demand justice," said Maria Hernandez of Black Lives Matter Chicago. "Not only with full prosecution of Jason Van Dyke, but also removing all police officers involved in cover up."

"Jason Van Dyke has not been convicted," said activist William Calloway. "It's going on two years since he was charged and he hasn't even seen a trail date. That's something we're very disappointed in."

A few activists took their message inside headquarters to the Chicago Police Board meeting. CPD has made substantive policy changes in the wake of McDonald's case.

Outside, community members released balloons in memory of McDonald.

"It's a celebration of how far we have come and how far we are willing to go to make sure that law enforcement, not only here in the city, but across the country, reflect what we would like to see," said one of the activists present.
