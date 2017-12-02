COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Dashing through Chicago during the Santa Hustle 5K

Thousands of Santa imposters raced through Chicago for the Santa Hustle 5k Saturday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of Santa impostors raced through Chicago for the Santa Hustle 5K Saturday.

Runners put on the outfit of the jolly old elf, including his hat and beard, for a race that begins and ends at Soldier Field.

Creator of the Santa Hustle race series, Aaron Del Mar, joined ABC7 live from the finish line Saturday to talk about his the race is making a difference this holiday season.

The race features cookie and candy stations, along with holiday music along the course. Immediately following the race will be an epic after party hosted at Navy Pier!

The Santa Hustle 5k and Kids Dash will be supporting the American Cancer Society this year. The event also in an official drop-off spot for unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.

Santa Hustle Chicago 5K
December 2, 2017

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago
Admission: $5-$50
For more information on the event, visit santahustle.com/chicago/event-info/
To registration, click here.
