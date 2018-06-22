COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Des Plaines WWII veteran made knight of French Legion of Honor

EMBED </>More Videos

A World War II veteran from Des Plaines was given the French Legion of Honor Friday. (WLS)

By
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
A World War II veteran from Des Plaines who helped to liberate France from the Nazis was awarded France's highest honor Friday.

Xenophon Doudalis, 94,was made a knight of the French Legion of Honor by France's Chicago-based consul 73 years after the war.

The distinction that dates back to Napoleon, and is also held by Dwight D. Eisenhower and Douglas MacAruthur.

Doudalis said he enlisted in the army at the age of 18 because he wanted to serve his country. He served as an engineer, a bridge builder and an expert rifleman in George Patton's Third Army.

When Doudalis's unit was spread out under heavy fire in France, he took refuge in a bicycle factory - before taking a bike to round up his fellow soldiers. He also helped to liberate villages amid combat.

Doudalis was also among the first Americans to enter the Nazi concentration camp, Dachau.

"Dachau was very bad. Very bad. I was very sad about it," Doudalis said. "You have remembrances. Yes, I was very sad about it."

Toward the end of the war, Doudalis encountered a German prisoner who gave him a package and asked him to try and find his wife. As he walked in Munich, Doudalis called the wife's name.

Eventually, he found the prisoner's wife and told her that her husband was alive. The couple was later reunited.

Diana Anastazia, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, discovered Doudalis' humanity over a year ago and led the effort to have his bravery recognized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsWorld War IIlegion of honorfranceawardveteranDes Plaines
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Jim Gibbons 5K Run & 3K Walk raises $100K
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
MALDEF honors people making a difference in the community
Lighthouse public art display focuses on inclusion
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman dies after being hit by CTA Red Line train on South Side
Police: 2 children critical after driver blows red light in Bronzeville
Jackie Wilson released from prison after 36 years after conviction overturned
Chicago's Black Fire Brigade to hold first event in new building
CTU President Karen Lewis files retirement papers
Exclusive: Surveillance video shows Newark dog attack
Police use of force expert testifies in Quintonio Legrier wrongful death case
Durbin meets with some of 66 separated children being held in Chicago
Show More
Joe Jackson in declining health, family says
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
Chicago Weather: Area dries out after heavy rains, flooding Friday
More News