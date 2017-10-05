CHICAGO (WLS) --Security measures are in place ahead of the 40th Annual Chicago Marathon this Sunday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.
Emanuel and Bank of America Chicago Marathon organizers held a press conference Thursday to answer questions about the security measures the city and law enforcement agencies will be taking to ensure the safety of more than 1 million marathon attendees.
The questions came after a gunman opened fire over on a huge crowd of concert-goers in Las Vegas earlier this week, killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 500.
"We're the city of big shoulders, we put on big events...and people enjoy them...this is where Chicago can shine and is capable," said Emanuel.
Before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the Las Vegas gunman checked into the Mandalay Bay Hotel, requesting an upper-floor room with a view of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, according to a person who has seen hotel records turned over to investigators. New information Thursday revealed he had also booked hotel rooms in Chicago during the Lollapalooza music festival earlier this year.
Chicago's marathon route is lined with many high rise buildings and hotels. Emanuel said police, emergency officials and federal authorities have conducted a dozen training sessions and that Chicago is prepared for "any eventuality." Marathon organizers said the most important thing people can do is call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
"People don't just show up on marathon day and decide to run 26 miles. They train all year," Emanuel said. "That's also true of the Chicago police."
Over 40,000 runners from all 50 states and over 100 countries will travel to Chicago to run the 26.2 miles of the Chicago Marathon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.