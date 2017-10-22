COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Evanston girl holds bake sale to raise money for breast cancer after mother's diagnosis

EMBED </>More Videos

A 10-year-old girl is on a mission to help women diagnosed with breast cancer after her mother was diagnosed seven months ago. (WLS)

By
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
A 10-year-old girl is on a mission to help women diagnosed with breast cancer after her mother was diagnosed seven months ago.

Olivia Ohlson started raising money for breast cancer patients with pink lemonade and pink ribbon cookie bake sales after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in March.

"My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer this spring and I wanted to raise money for other people like my mom," said Olivia.

Doctors found breast cancer in both of Ohlson's breasts - this type of diagnosis is rare, but her case was caught early. After a double mastectomy, her medical team told her the odds of survival are very good, so she's undergoing chemotherapy and possibly radiation in the future.

"I have a strong faith and I think having a daughter you want to remain as positive as possible," said Ohlson.

Olivia was able to get local Evanston bakeries Tag's Bakery and Beth's Little Bake Shop to donate some cookies, and she bakes the rest with the help of her grandmother. She recently delivered $4,000 to the Northshore Kellogg Cancer Center.

"It makes me feel excited to see if more people will donate to help the breast cancer patients," said Olivia.

She plans to hold another bake sale next Sunday outside her home, with hopes of reaching her $7,000 goal.

For more information about Olivia's bake sale, visit foundation.northshore.org/OliviaOhlsonKCC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsbreast cancerdonationsEvanston
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Former presidents call for unity at aid concert
USO Star-Spangled Salute Gala held Saturday
Roz Varon honored at breast cancer gala
Round Lake Beach woman wins $200K lottery prize
More Community & Events
Top Stories
More than a dozen skimming devices found in ATMs across city
Police: Man killed after pickup truck intentionally rammed
Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas
1 dead, 21 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman killed, 2 others hurt in SW Side stabbing
DCFS investigating after 1-month-old boy dies at West Town home
Newspaper delivery man's car stolen with 2 young kids inside
38 accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment
Show More
Boy, 2, rescued after locking himself in hot car in Florida
Likely tornado hits Okla. casino where Beach Boys were playing
5 injured in Cragin crash, man in custody
Pumpkin Regatta has farmers racing gourds
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Affordable Care Act enrollment
More than a dozen skimming devices found in ATMs across city
Dare to be scared in Morton Grove
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video