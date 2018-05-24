Evanston students cover sidewalk with mental health tips

Students in north suburban Evanston covered the sidewalk outside their school with powerful messages Thursday afternoon.May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so students and teachers at Fusion Academy Evanston used chalk to share inspirational quotes and tips for coping with anxiety and depression. For some, the topic was personal."I dealt with my own issues of anxiety and depression," 13-year-old Daniel said. "There was a loss in my family and I remember that I was in a really rough spot after that because I wasn't sure how to continue with my life."The teens hope their messages will remind anyone who is struggling with mental health issues that there is hope."There's a light at the end of the tunnel. You're still important. You can turn it around," Daniel said.You can read their messages in the 800-block of Chicago Avenue near the Main Street Purple Line station.