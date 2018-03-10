COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Fight For Air Climb' to be held Sunday at Presidential Towers in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

The "Fight For Air Climb" will be held Sunday at Presidential Towers in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
On Sunday, Chicago will celebrate 10 years of the city's largest stair climb at Presidential Towers.

Thousands of residents, firefighters and families will come together to help fight lung disease.

Kristen Young, the executive director of the American Lung Association in Greater Chicago joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the Fight For Air Climb at Presidential Towers.

Event: Fight For Air Climb at Presidential Towers
Date: March 11, 2018
Hours: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Address: Presidential Towers, 555 West Madison Street, Chicago
Admission/Ticket: $45 registration fee, plus $100 minimum fundraising requirement
Deadline to register: Registration is open on the morning of the event until 11:30.
For more information, visit FightForAirClimb.org.
