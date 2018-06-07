COMMUNITY & EVENTS

First Loop Activate 2018 pop-up event Thursday night

EMBED </>More Videos

Free pop-up art in an unexpected place is happening Thursday night. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Free pop-up art in an unexpected place is happening Thursday night.

The Chicago Loop Alliance is kicking off their Activate summer series on Chicago's Riverwalk with Activate: Evo's Bazaar. It will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on the Riverwalk at Wabash and Upper Wacker. There's a lot to see and it's free!

ABC7's Tanja Babich spoke with Kalindi Parikh, the Placemaking Manger of the Chicago Loop Alliance.

There will be live art installations, live music, performance art and more. Admission and snacks are free. Drinks are available for purchase.

Four Activate events will take place throughout the summer on June 7, July 12, August 16 and September 13.

For more information visit: http://loopchicago.com/activate
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfestivalpublic artartchicago riverwalkLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Jovan Peace Garden in Austin built with help of ABC7, Disney volunteers
Stand Up to Cancer celebrates 10 years of live-saving research
24th Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk
Meet the dogs helping CPS students learn how to read
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by CPD officer in Bronzeville
Wrong-way driver snarls Lake Shore Drive traffic; person in custody
Pizzeria employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese
Trooper stops retired cop who delivered him 27 years ago
Man accidentally shot by dancing FBI agent speaks out
Body pulled from Garfield Park Lagoon identified, authorities seeking family
Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'
Alice Johnson's message for Trump after clemency granted
Show More
Drivers in downtown Chicago targeted by cell-phone thieves
Dad rants after finding no changing table in men's room
Volcano burn victims from Guatemala arrive in US for treatment
Dixon High School shooting investigator described scene at hearing
Boy Scout's novelty grenade prompts scare at Hobby Airport
More News