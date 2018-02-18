COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fla. school shooting survivors call for change, protests

Survivors of the Parkland school shooting announced plans for protests in favor of gun control. (WLS)

Surviving students of the Parkland High School massacre that killed 17 people are speaking out to demand change.

"This is not about Democrats or Republicans," said Stoneman Douglas High School Student Cameron Kasky.
Make our schools great again: Florida school shooting victim's mother's poignant call for action
After her daughter Alyssa was shot to death at Stoneman Douglas High School, Lori Alhadeff is calling for stricter gun control and enhanced security in schools.

Students channeled their grief and frustration to call for a nationwide student and teacher walkout on March 14th to fight for tighter firearm regulation.

The students also promoted anti-gun violence demonstrations in Washington and other cities on March 24th.

"The people who are out there, the kids who need to take part in this are kids -- everyday kids just like us," said Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez on "This Week." "They are students who need to understand that this can very quickly happen to them."

Students also reacted to President Donald Trump's tweets about the FBI's failure to investigate the shooter after the agency received a credible threat warning.

"They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign," Trump tweeted.
Student Morgan Williams who witnessed the shooting, replied, "Oh my God. 17 of my classmates and friends are gone and you have the audacity to make this about Russia."

Trump called for action to prevent more school shootings but has avoided any mention of changing gun laws.

Hundreds protest outside NRA headquarters following Florida school shooting
Protesters called for gun reform outside NRA headquarters in Virginia on Friday.


The White House announced Sunday that the president will host meetings with high school students, teachers and state and local officials on school safety later this week.

The couple who took care of the alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz after his mother died last November, told the Sun-Sentinel newspaper that "we had this monster living under our roof and we didn't know."

An exclusive interview with the couple will air on "Good Morning America" Monday.
Family who took in Fla. shooting suspect speaks out
Members of the family that took in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz after his adoptive parents' deaths will give their first television interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday morning.


Cruz is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder. His public defender said he will likely plea guilty if prosecutors agree not to seek the death penalty.
