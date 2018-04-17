BARBARA BUSH

Funeral arrangements announced for former First Lady Barbara Bush

Looking back at the life of First Lady Barbara Bush (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Barbara Bush's funeral will be held at St. Martin's Church in Houston, where she and the former president have been devoted members for decades. She repeatedly has said she wanted a very simple service.

Her body will be taken to the George Lewis Funeral Home in Houston for private visitation tomorrow and Thursday.

Friday, Mrs. Bush will lie in repose where the public can pay their respects from noon until midnight. Houston Metro bus service will shuttle visitors from Second Baptist Parking Lot to St. Martins.

Saturday will be a private service for 1,500 guests.

Several former presidents and first ladies plan to attend.

The funeral procession will run from Houston to College Station and proceed through Memorial Park. The motorcade will go north on Westcott, then up Highway 290, Highway 6, into College Station via Texas Avenue. The procession will turn left on George Bush Drive, and right into the library on Barbara Bush Drive.

The burial ceremony will be private.
