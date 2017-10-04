COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Gary looking for new police officers

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
Applications are now being accepted to become a police officer in Gary, Indiana. The department is looking for full time police officers and candidates may apply until November 30.

Applications are available at the security desk of the Public Safety Facility at 555 Polk Street in Gary through November 30. They may be picked up Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Applications may also be requested by emailing abrown@ci.gary.in.us.

They must be returned in person to the Public Safety Facility's Community Room from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on one of three specific days: October 23, November 14 or November 30.

Questions should be directed to Angela Brown at 219-882-4319 or abrown@ci.gary.in.us.
