Grammy-award winning singer LeToya Luckett stops by WCL

One of the original four members of R&B group Destiny's Child, LeToya Luckett stopped by to talk about the success of the group, her solo singing career, acting career, and the event she is in town for benefitting Hurricane Harvey victims.LeToya Luckett is a Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and actress. As one of the original 4 members of Destiny's Child, she has sold over 25 million records with the group and won two Grammy Awards.In May 2017, LeToya ended her eight year hiatus from music with the successful release of her third studio album, Back 2 Life, which debuted at #1 on the iTunes R&B/Soul Chart and features rapper Ludacris. To accompany the new album, LeToya released three mini movie music videos as part of her album promo.It was announced that LeToya will play the legendary Dionne Warwick in a new biopic aptly titled Dionne. The film will follow the singer's early career spanning from 1962-1968, during which time she created some of her biggest hits including "Alfie" and "I Say a Little Prayer." LaToya will record Dionne Warwick's songs for the movie soundtrack.Event: The Mayfield Family Foundation has partnered with the American Red Cross to help senior victims affected by Hurricane Harvey. The "Benefit Jam" will raise funds and donate a portion of the proceeds to Seniors of Houston.Stokley (lead singer of Mint Condition)LeToya Luckett (formerly of Destiny's Child)funny man Comedian AJ Johnsonand other special guest benefiting the Mayfield Family FoundationFriday, September 29, 2017 at Governors State University Center for Performing Arts in University Park, IL.Doors open at 7 p.m. show starts at 8:00 p.m.Tickets start at $55, a portion of the ticket is tax deductible.