Harvey library in danger of closing

There is concern about the future of the public library in suburban Harvey. It is a much-needed resource for many in the community, but a lack of money could force it to close.With no internet access at home, customer service job hunter Jasmine Steward said coming to the Harvey Public Library District is almost a daily routine."Of course it would take a toll. I won't be able to check emails or apply cause everything is online now," said Jasmine Stewart.But all that could change for the south suburban resident and others like her who use the library if it closes because it can no longer pay its bills.Library Director Sandra Flowers said she may have to lay off or cut the pay of two-thirds of her staff and reduce the library's hours from 52 hours a week to just 32 hours after the facilities fund balance which was more than a million dollars just three years ago, is now roughly just over $100,000."I have enough money to float us along as far as payroll and take care of some 'light' bills," said Flowers.Library officials blames the current money woes on a steep decline in property tax revenue."Political rivals of the mayor held up the tax levy two years straight, 2015 and 2016," said Ald. Keith Price, 6th Ward.Price said taxes are at an all-time low of 58-percent after city data shows library property tax revenues dropped from roughly $2 million to $1 million in a single year.But while Library Trustee Mauzkie Ervin agrees, he said the board's decision to expand the library in 2014 was a mistake Harvey couldn't afford."The bond was $6 million. The interest is $5 million until the year 2032; $642,000 a year," Ervin said.Those who use the library said it offers more than just books and is a safe haven for the community with its job fairs, clubs, classes, and after school and summer programs.Library officials are hoping to survive until August. That's the next property tax collection time. If those numbers don't look right, they say what happens next is anyone's guess.