Holiday Jeep Run in Arlington Heights

Jeep owners are getting back behind the wheel to support Toys for Tots. (WLS)

Jeep owners are getting back behind the wheel to support Toys for Tots. The 5th annual Jeeps on the Run takes place on December 3, 2017 at the Napleton Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM dealership. The event features decorated Jeeps, holiday music and food, raffle prizes and much more.

The registration will open at 8 a.m. at Napleton's Arlington Heights CDJR. At the jeep dealer you will get your 'goodie bag' a chance to mingle with other Jeepers and win some GREAT prizes!

A $20 donation and you could win a Jeep! The Jeeps take off starting at 11:30am on their way to Raymonds bowling for more fun! Mike and April Missak joined ABC 7 live from the Jeeps on the Run event to talk about the importance of giving back during the holidays.

5th Annual Jeeps On the Run Toys for Tots Run
December 3, 2017
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Leaving Napleton CDJR at 11:30 a.m.

1155 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Admission: $20 per Jeep
Come on out, donate a toy be a part! $20 donation and you could WIN A JEEP!
For more information, visit www.jeepsontherun.com.
