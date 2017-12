Holiday Jeep Run in Arlington Heights

Jeep owners are getting back behind the wheel to support Toys for Tots. The 5th annual Jeeps on the Ru n takes place on December 3, 2017 at the Napleton Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM dealership. The event features decorated Jeeps, holiday music and food, raffle prizes and much more.The registration will open at 8 a.m. at Napleton's Arlington Heights CDJR. At the jeep dealer you will get your 'goodie bag' a chance to mingle with other Jeepers and win some GREAT prizes!A $20 donation and you could win a Jeep! The Jeeps take off starting at 11:30am on their way to Raymonds bowling for more fun! Mike and April Missak joined ABC 7 live from the Jeeps on the Run event to talk about the importance of giving back during the holidays.December 3, 20179 a.m. - 5 p.m.Leaving Napleton CDJR at 11:30 a.m.1155 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004Admission: $20 per JeepCome on out, donate a toy be a part! $20 donation and you could WIN A JEEP!For more information, visit www.jeepsontherun.com.