COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hugs in Hammond: Louisiana girl visits Indiana on police officer appreciation tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Rosalyn Baldwin is on a mission. She wants to hug as many police officers across the country as she can. (WLS)

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
Rosalyn Baldwin is on a mission. She wants to hug as many police officers across the country as she can.

The 8-year-old girl from Louisiana stopped in Indiana Friday morning. Indiana was the 30th state on her appreciation tour.

The Hammond Police Department welcomed her with open arms.

"We don't get to see the good all the time. We're going to the bad all the time and it's very easy to forget that there is really more good out there than bad," said Chief John Doughty, Hammond Police Department.

Baldwin said it makes her feel happy.

"Because I'm hugging an officer in real life and it just feels so good to hug an officer," Rosalyn said. "It just comes out of me and I just hug."

Her mother, Angie Baldwin, said the shootings in Dallas and Baton Rouge that killed officers inspired Rosalyn to come up with the idea to spread more love.

"My husband is a pastor. We have to stand for what he preaches every Sunday, about having faith in God and doing whatever God puts in your heart, especially if it's something good," Baldwin said.

This week is Hammond's Police Memorial Week. In the last few months, Indiana lost two officers. So Rosalyn's mission comes at a time when these men and women in blue need a hug more than ever.

"It felt really awesome. I mean, it was just really sweet of her. It's something we need more of," said Sgt. Robert Taylor, Hammond Police Department.

Rosalyn will be the keynote speaker at Hammond's Police Memorial Ceremony honoring fallen officers Friday night. Then she'll return home to Louisiana.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspolice officeru.s. & worldHammondLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
24th Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk
Millions in royal antiques on display in Chicago
Proposed Lincoln Yards development could include several entertainment venues, stadium
'Gun-sharing station' in Chicago uses art to make point about gun violence
More Community & Events
Top Stories
10 killed, 10 wounded in Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas
What we know about the Santa Fe High School shooting suspect
Reports: Boeing 737 carrying 113 crashes in Cuba
2 shot in Evanston
Dixon High School shooter charged on 3 counts
Millennium Park implementing new security plan for events
US approves 1st drug developed to prevent chronic migraines
Englewood student charged after gun in backpack detected by x-ray machine
Show More
Rapper P. Diddy bought Kerry James Marshall painting for record $21.1 million
Police arrest man carrying fake gun at mall in Las Vegas
What we know about the victims in the Santa Fe HS shooting
Playboy model jumps off building with 7-year-old boy
More News