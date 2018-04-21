COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hundreds help clean Chicago parks in honor of Earth Day

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at parks across the city to help clean up Chicago in honor of Earth Day. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of volunteers gathered at parks across the city to help clean up Chicago in honor of Earth Day.

Maggie Martinez, director of the Block Club Federation, said she hopes this weekend's work is especially impactful on the youngest volunteers.

"It's very important that they know how important they are to come out here and help out in your park because this is what they are going to take over when we're gone," she said. "Earth Day is every day, so do your part every day and that's what we need to instill in our young people and everybody."

The Chicago Park District and several other organizations recruit people of all ages to come help pick up trash, plant trees and lay mulch as part of the "Friends of the Parks" annual Earth Day celebration.

Latoya Brown brought along her two daughters to help.

"It's very important for our community because for the fact we need some place to go as far as take the kids out, as far as, us as adults can walk through the parks and say, 'Hey look at this,' 'That is so nice, who planted that?' 'Oh, I did, ok, so that's why it's important to me!'" she said.

The event also included a tree dedication ceremony, food and music.
