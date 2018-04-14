CHICAGO PROUD

Hunger Resource Network donates food, holds community outreach day

EMBED </>More Videos

The Hunger Resource Network held a community outreach day on Saturday. (WLS)

The Hunger Resource Network held a community outreach day on Saturday.

Dan Jariabka, President/Founder of the Hunger Resource Network, spoke with ABC7 about the event, which was held at the parking lot of Sunset Foods, 1127 Church, St. in Northbrook.

The network is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that supports local food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

On Saturday, the group provided 126,000 pounds of frozen chicken to more than 100 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters at no cost to them.

The groups holds the event twice a year.

The free event runs 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Visit www.hungerresourcenetwork.org for volunteer opportunities or to donate/contribute.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdonationsvolunteerismchicago proud
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
United Center to host veteran-focused job fair
Taft HS soccer player honored for leadership on, off the field
West Dundee hockey festival celebrates players with disabilities
Deadline extended for 2018 Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation scholarship
More chicago proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chicago Police, Fire, Park District raise money for charity with boxing
Chicago Gospel Fest lineup announced
Six Flags to hold holiday festival, stay open through end of year
United Center to host veteran-focused job fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
'Mission Accomplished' in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter
Person killed in Dolton hit and run
Police: Officer shoots 74-year-old man in Cedar Lake
Where in Chicago is Meghan Markle?
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86
Last-minute tax tips
Man charged with Near West Side home invasion that led to police-involved shooting
Wild brawl breaks out at Apple Store in mall
Show More
Illinois to get first shot at accused mosque bombers
$700,000 worth of fake cosmetics seized in Los Angeles Fashion District
Former DeKalb school superintendent arrested for sending explicit photos
Romeoville mayor arrested for alleged DUI
More News