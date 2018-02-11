I'm Possible Women's Conference aims to help female entrepreneurs

The "I'm Possible Women's Empowerment Conference" will be held Feb. 15-18 at the Hilton Chicago-Northbrook.
This new conference is the brainchild of Sharon Ringier, a Gurnee resident who is the owner of Sharon Ringier Events, a Chicago-based special events and wedding planning company.
The conference is designed to help female entrepreneurs grow their businesses and realize their fullest potential.
The four-day event will have a different focus each day ranging from sustaining personal missions to legal issues to money matters.
I'm Possible Women's Empowerment Conference
Date: Thursday, Feb. 15 to Sunday, Feb.18
Hours: hours vary by day
Address: Hilton Chicago-Northbrook, 2855 Milwaukee Avenue in Northbrook
Admission: $597 to $1,297
Deadline to register: None
Is this open to the public? Yes
Register at https://www.impossiblewec.com
