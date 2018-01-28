COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Inspire your Heart with Art Day is Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Students from Young Rembrandts showed off their art skills on Sunday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
January 30 is Inspire you Heart with Art Day.

Bette Fetter of Young Rembrandts and some students came by ABC7 to show off their art skills.

For more information, visit youngrembrandts.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityart
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Annual Groundhog Days festival to be held in Woodstock
Chicago Park District holds third annual Teen Opportunity Fair
Memorial held to mark anniversary of unsolved Naperville murder
Parents join forces to create peace centers
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Driver's medical emergency caused fatal 9-vehicle crash in South Loop
Mother of teen beaten at Morgan Park High School seeks answers
'Serial Stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare
Chicago teen makes U.S. women's wheelchair basketball team
Substitute teacher accused of performing sex act on student in Texas
17-foot python bites girl, 4, at Schaumburg outdoors expo
IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91
2 killed, 16 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
WATCH: Lincoln Park Zoo lion turns 8, makes mincemeat of model animals
Man charged with making false bomb threat in Little Italy incident
Man charged in robbery, fatal shooting in Belmont Cragin
Philly cheesesteaks found in several spots in Chicago area
Residents displaced after fire in Westmont condo building
More News
Top Video
Driver's medical emergency caused fatal 9-vehicle crash in South Loop
Mother of teen beaten at Morgan Park High School seeks answers
Philly cheesesteaks found in several spots in Chicago area
Heart and Soul January 27, 2018
More Video