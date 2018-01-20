'It's cold': 17th Annual Polar Plunge held Saturday

Hundreds of fearless people took part in Chicago Polar Bear Club's 17th Annual Polar Plunge at Oak Street Beach Saturday.A normally chilly winter tradition in Lake Michigan made a little better by Saturday's mild weather, but it was for much more than just a test of will power."It's cold, it's really cold. There's so much adrenaline going though, it's crazy," said plunger Kyle Trathen.The goal of the plunge was to raise $35,000 for two families who have members facing serious medical problems.The Chicago Polar Bear Club said it's raised more than $300,000 over the past decade of plunges and 100 percent goes directly to families in need.