'It's cold': 17th Annual Polar Plunge held Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of fearless people took part in Chicago Polar Bear Club's 17th Annual Polar Plunge at Oak Street Beach Saturday.

A normally chilly winter tradition in Lake Michigan made a little better by Saturday's mild weather, but it was for much more than just a test of will power.

"It's cold, it's really cold. There's so much adrenaline going though, it's crazy," said plunger Kyle Trathen.

The goal of the plunge was to raise $35,000 for two families who have members facing serious medical problems.

The Chicago Polar Bear Club said it's raised more than $300,000 over the past decade of plunges and 100 percent goes directly to families in need.
