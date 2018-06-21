Jim Gibbons 5K Run & 3K Walk held in Grant Park Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --It was almost a wash out with the rain, but the rain let up just in time for runners and walkers to hit the pavement for the annual ABC 7 Jim Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk.
The race kicked off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Grant Park.
The race honors our late colleague Jim Gibbons who died of leukemia and raises money for blood cancer research. The goal for this race is to raise approximately $1 million.
The Leukemia Research Foundation started in 1946 and has raised over $70 million for blood cancer research through events like this race.
