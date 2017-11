A local organization is hosting an event Saturday for young men looking to explore college and careers.Hope For A Better Tomorrow, an organization focused on social justice, will hold its annual "Manhood 101 Mentoring Session" at the Beasley Learning Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.Founder of Hope For A Better Tomorrow Richard Brown stopped by ABC 7 Friday to talk about how people can sign up for this event.For more information, click here.