The annual "Sunshine Rally" in downtown Chicago was the official kickoff for this weekend's March for Babies, which raises money for healthcare for mothers and babies through the March of Dimes.Mike Farrell and Ilda Hadziahmetovic joined ABC7 Eyewitness News at 11 with more on the effort.The March for Babies will be held Sunday at Grant Park.To find out more about how you can participate or donate to March of Dimes, visit www.marchofdimes.org