Naper Settlement to hold 'Aunt Clara's Luncheon'

Naperville Heritage Society and the Naper Settlement will hold "Aunt Clara's Luncheon" April 26.

The event is a special fundraiser to support the creation of an agricultural interpretation center, which will share stories of farmers, their lives, work and the food they produce.

A representative from the Settlement visited ABC7 Chicago to discuss the fundraiser and the organization's partnership with University of Illinois to work with kids interested in agriculture, and the real-life Aunt Clara's connection to the center.

For more information, visit: napersettlement.org.


Aunt Clara's Luncheon
Thursday, April 26 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hotel Indigo
123 Water Street, 2nd Floor
Naperville
Tickets: $35 per person
