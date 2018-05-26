COMMUNITY & EVENTS

National Veterans Art Museum featuring new 'Artifacts' exhibit

The National Veterans Art Museum is dedicated to the collection, preservation, and exhibition of art inspired by combat and created by veterans. (WLS)

The National Veterans Art Museum is dedicated to the collection, preservation, and exhibition of art inspired by combat and created by veterans.

And now there's a new exhibit examining the personal, cultural, and historical significance of objects with specific meaning to those impacted by war.

Brendan Foster joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the exhibit.

Event: Memorial Day 2018 Program
Date: 5/28
Hours: Museum open 11-4; Event from 1-3

Address:4041 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Admission: Free
Link: www.nvam.org
