  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Great Chicago Blood Drive

Each day the American Red Cross needs 14,000 blood donations. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Each day the American Red Cross needs 14,000 blood donations for patients at roughly 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country.

That blood may save the lives of someone injured in an accident, having surgery or living with sickle cell disease.

On Wednesday, we're teaming up with the American Red Cross for the Great Chicago Blood Drive. It's your chance to help save a life.

Our guests are Dr. A. Kyle Mack, a hematologist at Lurie Children's Hospital and a board member of the American Red Cross of Chicago and Northern Illinois and Kristen Mill. She had a kidney transplant last June and has had several blood transfusions.

For more information on the Great Chicago Blood Drive, click here.

Part 1:
EMBED More News Videos

Each day the American Red Cross needs 14,000 blood donations.



Part 2:
EMBED More News Videos

Each day the American Red Cross needs 14,000 blood donations.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsblood drivered crossamerican red crossnewsviews
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Real estate trends for 2018
Newsviews: The Honeycomb Project
Newsviews: Chicago Community Trust
Newsviews: Sexual harassment
More newsviews
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
'This is a gift' says universal blood type donor
4 Star Chicagoan: Veronica Clarke, CEO of TCA Health
CPD First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro to retire in February
Clara's Place boss speaks out after abrupt shutdown
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields 1 winner for $570M lottery jackpot
2 killed, 9 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Little dog recovering after being snatched by eagle
Police: Robbers posing as online buyers, sellers in Burnside
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
Police issue 'arrest warrant' for Queen Elsa of 'Frozen'
7-year-old Calif. boy dies of flu-related condition
Illinois suspends tax break deal with Chicago tech company
Show More
CTA fare increases take effect Sunday
Fifth Third Bank branch robbed in Lake Forest
Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86
Gym chain bans cable news networks
Local leaders push to protect DACA recipients as budget deadline looms
More News
Photos
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
Man charged in sale of guns, drugs on Facebook
More Photos