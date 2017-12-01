SHARE THE JOY

One Million Pound food donation aims to help local food banks

Tis' the season to Share the Joy and fight hunger. (WLS)

Tis' the season to Share the Joy and fight hunger. A big donation to area food banks Friday will feed thousands this holiday season.

"We want to donate one million pounds of food," said Don Rosanova, president of Mariano's.

That donation from Mariano's will help stock the shelves at the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

"This is wonderful because it helps provide food for us not just today, but year round so that we can make sure our shelves out filled so when our families come in they can get the nutritious food that they need," said Julie Yurko, CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Friday's donation was just the kick off to reach that one million pound goal by the end of December.

"We're going to make that first donation to get to that million pounds. We're putting in 40,000 pounds of food. A full trailer load of product to get ourselves started," said Rosanova.

When you break it all down that's more than 800,000 meals going out to families across our area. But for many families this donation is about more than just food.

"Beyond that, it provides something that is every bit as important and that's hope. This gift reminds all of our neighbors that we are in this together and we are committed to making sure that w that this is a community where everyone has the food they need to thrive," said Kate Maehr, CEO of Greater Chicago Food Depository.

You can do your part and Share the Joy with those who need it most this holiday season.
