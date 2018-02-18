COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Protesters march to Trump Tower, call for reformed gun laws

Chicagoans marched from Federal Plaza to Trump Tower to call for increased gun control Sunday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds rallied in downtown Chicago Sunday to call for changes to American gun laws.

The protesters, organized by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Women's March Chicago and Indivisible, rallied at Federal Plaza and marched to Trump Tower.

The protest came after a school shooting in Florida on Wednesday that left 17 people dead. Among the protesters were children and students with their parents.

"It is a very serious matter," said Owen Stokes. "Everyone knows that."

The protesters hope to keep school shootings from happening in the future.

"I was nervous to go to school, and a lot of people at my school were saying it would never happen at our school," said Cassidy Ami. "But that is what the other kids thought, too."

Organizers said they are calling on lawmakers to do more to end gun violence not just in schools, but also in neighborhoods in Chicago and across the country.

"I don't think guns are right because I shouldn't be scared to go to school," said Maddy Zubert. "I saw a sign that says the same reason I'm scared to be here is the reason that I am here. I think that is a good sign."

Survivors of the Florida school shooting have announced plans for a "March for our Lives" in Washington, D.C. in March.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to local pro-gun groups for a reaction to the protest and did not receive a response.
Vigil for Florida victims held in Wheaton

EMBED More News Videos

A vigil was held in Wheaton Sunday for the victims of the Parkland, Fla. school shooting.



A memorial for the 17 victims of the Parkland, Fla. school shooting was held in Wheaton Sunday evening.

Lauren Carr helped to organize the event. Carr was only 15 feet away from the NIU shooter when he opened fire in a lecture hall. She said the few seconds of gunfire changed her life forever.

Among those at the vigil were Joe and Laurel Dubowski, whose daughter was among those killed in the Northern Illinois University shooting ten years ago.
