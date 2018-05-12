Renegade Craft Fair in Pilsen this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) --You can check out a one-of-a-kind shopping experience this weekend in Pilsen at the Renegade Craft Fair
Renegade Craft was founded in Chicago in 2003 and has since held fairs in other cities. According to organizers, the fairs feature craft makers, interactive elements, food and music.
For more information on Renegade Craft, visit www.renegadecraft.com.
For more information about the Chicago fair, visit www.renegadecraft.com/fair/chicago-spring and on Facebook.
RENEGADE CRAFT FAIR:
May 12 and 13, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Halsted Street between West 18th Street and South Canalport Avenue
Free admission