Rockin' For The Troops supports current military, veterans and their families

It's an effort to support servicemen and women with care packages. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's an effort to support servicemen and women with care packages. The packages will be shipped off to troops thanks in part to an upcoming fundraising concert, Rockin' For The Troops.

Executive Director of Operation Support Our Troops-America Bill Rickert stopped by ABC7 to talk about Rockin' For The Troops and how it supports military members, veterans and their families.

Bill Rickert and Deb Rickert founded Operation Support Our Troops-America around their Naperville dining room table in 2003.

Rockin' For The Troops takes place Saturday, July 14 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. Tickets are $25, which is roughly the same cost as sending one care package.

For more information visit RockinForTheTroops.org.
