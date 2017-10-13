Roz Varon's Weekender Report

There's plenty to do this weekend around town and northwest Indiana.Edge Adventures Aerial Park in Crown Point really comes alive this month - well, actually just the opposite! The park is transformed into a spooky forest, and on Saturday evenings in October, you can experience zombie zip lines as you zoom over the heads of the walking dead!Open House Chicago is your chance to go behind the scenes at many of Chicago's architectural gems. More than 200 sites in 20 neighborhoods and two suburbs will open their doors Saturday and Sunday, allowing access to places rarely open to the public - and it's all free!A new music festival kicks off Friday at the University of Chicago. The Logan Center Bluesfest runs through Sunday honoring the South Side roots of the blues. Along with concerts, they'll have workshops, film, food and conversations with musicians and artists.Andersonville Arts Week continues through Sunday with dozens of businesses and hundreds of artists throughout the neighborhood. Saturday will feature an outdoor city made, handmade market, and a public tour will be offered on Sunday.On the music beat, Grammy-winning vocalist Catherine Russell is at the Jazz Showcase through Sunday. The former backup singer for David Bowie, Steely Dan and Jackson Brown is now gaining recognition and awards as a solo artist.And on the film beat, the Chicago International Film Festival is underway at the AMC River East. From features to documentaries and special tributes to Patrick Stewart and Vanessa Redgrave, screenings will continue through October 26th.