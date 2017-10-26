CHICAGO PROUD

Service Club of Chicago celebrates 127 years of philanthropy

EMBED </>More Videos

Founded in 1890, the Service Club of Chicago is one of the city's oldest all-women's philanthropic organizations. (WLS)

Chicago Proud
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Service Club of Chicago has been making Chicago proud for more than a century.

Founded in 1890, it's one of the city's oldest all-women's philanthropic organizations. The money they raise helps other groups already making big changes in their communities.

Grabbing a nutritious snack, learning valuable computer skills or taking a field trip are just a few of the activities By the Hand offers kids in its after school program.

"The big thing coming here is it keeps us off the street, it keeps us doing something positive," said Keith Tankson, a 7th grader.

The Service Club of Chicago is a partner in that positivity. For 127 years, the all-female organization has provided vital resources to countless groups across Chicago and the suburbs.

"Not only are we all women, we are very passionate and very giving and make a tremendous difference in the community," said Simona Garcia, president, Service Club of Chicago.

Organizations come to the Service Club for help buying things they couldn't otherwise afford, like the van By the Hand uses every day.

"The vans that we bought for By the Hand, for example, enables them to be able to pick up some children from certain areas in the community that otherwise would not be able to get here and benefit from the great after school programs that they offer," Garcia explained.

"We've taken kids all over the city to do different activities. We can't do that without a vehicle to take kids places," said Sarah James, director of programming at By the Hand.

"I love going on the college trips, experience new colleges that I would like to attend next year when I graduate," said Asia Young, a senior in high school.

"It's given me a lot of experiences, especially the trips," Tankson said. "I don't want to be caught up, I want to do something with my life instead of being on the streets."

On Friday, the Service Club of Chicago is celebrating 127 years of service with a big gala at the Ritz Carlton. In the last five years, the group has awarded more than $1.6 million in grants to community service organizations like By the Hand.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventschicago proudcommunity service
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO PROUD
Center on Halsted provides safe space to talk about bullying
Love for Ben: Gary community raises money for boy who lost both parents
Saving lives at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks
Officer who saved Wheeling HS referee speaks
More chicago proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Volunteers organize Halloween events for Hyde Park teens
Chartered plane to deliver supplies from Chicago to Puerto Rico
2 Minute Warning: Carla Hall
Chicago officers have fun sharing Halloween safety tips
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man shot during St. Charles home invasion, suspect at large
Worker, 22, dies after being trapped in 20-inch sewer pipe in Streamwood
Slain boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Volunteers organize Halloween events for Hyde Park teens
Some JFK files to be kept secret for now
Body of teacher missing 5 months found after husband's suicide
Counselor who mentored underprivileged students dies at 35
Show More
Illinois House rejects bump stock ban along rural-urban line
Chartered plane to deliver supplies from Chicago to Puerto Rico
2 CPD officers hurt after squad strikes South Side construction barrier, falls into hole
Navy rescues 2 women, dogs who were lost at sea for months
Police seek to ID teen shot to death in South Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Volunteers organize Halloween events for Hyde Park teens
Illinois House rejects bump stock ban along rural-urban line
Police release new video in Seminole Heights murders
More Video