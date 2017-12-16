COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Sing along at the 42nd Annual Do-It-Yourself Messiah

A holiday tradition returns to the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A holiday tradition returns to the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park on December 18-19.

The International Music Foundation's Do-It-Yourself Messiah invites guests to sing along to some of the best loved choral chamber music with the backing of of a volunteer orchestra and a world-renowned conductor and soloists.

The audience is seated according to voice range: soprano, alto, tenor or bass.

The Messiah performance lasts approximately two and a half hours and is filled with cheer, lots of smiles and laughter, and camaraderie as everyone rejoices in song!

Attendees are asked to bring a copy of the Messiah score, or scores can be purchased in the lobby of the Harris Theater for $10. Tickets are just $15 to and can be purchased at the Harris Theater box office.

Performers Ryan Belongie and Brandon Acker visited ABC 7 for a sneak preview of their upcoming shows.

Do-It-Yourself Messiah
Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 19, 7 p.m.
Address: Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Tickets are $15 each, purchased online or at the Harris Theater Box Office

For more information, visit imfchicago.org/programs/do-it-yourself-messiah.

Or visit the Do-It-Yourself Messiah Facebook Page.
